GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,664 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.