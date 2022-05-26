GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,587 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of CyberOptics worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in CyberOptics by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CYBE stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

