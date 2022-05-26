GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and sold 10,924 shares worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.