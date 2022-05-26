GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.05 Million Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

