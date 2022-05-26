GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $161,145,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.62 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

