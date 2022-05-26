GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $993,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

AVT opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

