GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.