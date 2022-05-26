GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 684 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

