GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.
About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)
