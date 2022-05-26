Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 599,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,695. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

