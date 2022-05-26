GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 3.9%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). 9,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 77,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.79.

In related news, insider Richard King acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,470.87).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

