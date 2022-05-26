H Capital V GP L.P. Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,948,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. KE makes up about 98.8% of H Capital V GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 101.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 100.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,355 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 907,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.