Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.63

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 23319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

