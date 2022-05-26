Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker Purchases 8,700 Shares

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) Director Walter Frederick Walker bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,056. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

