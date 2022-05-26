Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,534. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

