HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

HSAQ remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.