HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.08% of Solo Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

NYSE DTC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 21,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,654. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

