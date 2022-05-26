HBK Investments L P Purchases 3,827 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.