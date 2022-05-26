HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 100,000 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

