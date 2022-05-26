HC Wainwright Trims Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price to $29.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

