Head to Head Survey: 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) & Its Peers

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.48 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.57

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.83% -28.86% -5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 311 1289 3383 64 2.63

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.91%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 74.81%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

