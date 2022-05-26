Head to Head Survey: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.61, indicating a potential upside of 208.23%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining 12.78% 5.57% 2.31% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Quantum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.18 $26.02 million $0.48 1.09 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Quantum Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quantum Materials (Get Rating)

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

