Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 2.5%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. 5,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $6,430,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

