Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

