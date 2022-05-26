Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00229471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016631 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006138 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

