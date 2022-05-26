Helmet.insure Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $816,191.90 and approximately $162,326.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,309 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

