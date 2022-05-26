Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.53

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 176.97 ($2.23) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.47. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £228.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

