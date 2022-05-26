HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 10,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,381,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

