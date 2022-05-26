Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.67. 4,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $675.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

