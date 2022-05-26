Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $140,921.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

