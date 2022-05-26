Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,019 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

