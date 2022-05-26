Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

