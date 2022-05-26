Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

