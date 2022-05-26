Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

FISV stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.