Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:R opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

