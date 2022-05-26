Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

