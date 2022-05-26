Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

