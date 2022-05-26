Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

