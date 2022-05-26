Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AON by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of AON by 725.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $265.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.65. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.