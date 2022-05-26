Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID opened at 17.45 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.