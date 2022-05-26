Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.35. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 31,088 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.92) to GBX 376 ($4.73) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

