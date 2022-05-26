Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $273,036.00

Honest (HNST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $273,036.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.54 or 0.56262906 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00493695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008600 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

