Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

Honest (HNST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $273,036.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.54 or 0.56262906 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00493695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

