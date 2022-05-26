Howard Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.