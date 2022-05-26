HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,179,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,978,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of HP worth $308,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 30.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

HPQ opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

