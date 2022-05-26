Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 6,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,917,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

