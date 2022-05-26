Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
