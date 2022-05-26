Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

