Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

HUM stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 23.90 ($0.30).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

