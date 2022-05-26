Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $29,420.50 or 1.00056709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $765,089.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 208.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.42 or 1.59602006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 392.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00501694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

