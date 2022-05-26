Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.65

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.